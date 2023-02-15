Share:

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday cancelled PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail over non-appearance in a case pertaining to protest outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ATC Judge Jawad Abbas issued the order after the PTI chief defied a court order to attend the hearing. Earlier in the day, the court turned down a plea seeking exemption from personal appearance in the case.

The decision coincided with the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order to bar a banking court in the federal capital from deciding on a bail petition of Mr Khan in the prohibited funding case.

The PTI chief, secretary-general Asad Umar and dozens of party workers were booked in October last for alleged violence during the protests in Islamabad. The protest were staged by the PTI after the ECP disqualified Mr Khan as a member of the National Assembly over submitted a false affidavite regarding his assets. The case was registered at the Sagjani police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.