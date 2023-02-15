Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad capital police apprehended nine outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he added. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Khawar Mehmood involved in drug peddling and recovered 1110 gram hashish from his possession.

Likewise, the Bani Gala police arrested an accused namely Almas Khan involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Similarly, the Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Ifthikhar Shah involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Khanna police arrested a bootlegger namely Faisal Pervez and recovered 24 bottles wine from his possession.

Moreover, the Koral police arrested two accused namely Muhammad Adnan and Saif Ali involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one 30 bore and one 9mm pistol from their possession. Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused namely Fahim Gul and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, the Islamabad capital police team arrested two absconders and proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. IGP Islamabad directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.