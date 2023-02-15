Share:

ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers in the joint session of the Par­liament on Tuesday sug­gested forming of a com­mittee of MPs, experts and academia for uproot­ing the menace of terror­ism from the country.

The House, resuming the debate over a new wave of terrorism, sus­pended only after fif­teen minutes due to the absence of main trea­sury benches members. The main members of the ruling clique were busy in participating in a cabinet meeting with the Prime Minister. Speaker National Assembly Raja Per­vaiz Ashraf, over the pointa­tion of thin presence of law­makers, adjourned the proceedings till 28th February. The chair, after taking sense of the House, announced the do­nation of one-month salary of all the members of the Parlia­ment for earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria. Senator An­war-ul-Haq Kakar, taking part in the debate, suggested that a committee of lawmakers, ex­perts and academia should be formed to eradicate the men­ace of terrorism in the coun­try. He said the policy to deal with terrorism related mat­ters remained confused. “We could not reach a conclusion to deal with this menace even after many years,” he said. An­other lawmaker Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari said maintenance of law and order is the biggest demand of the people of his constituency in district Rajanpur.