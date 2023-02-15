ISLAMABAD - The lawmakers in the joint session of the Parliament on Tuesday suggested forming of a committee of MPs, experts and academia for uprooting the menace of terrorism from the country.
The House, resuming the debate over a new wave of terrorism, suspended only after fifteen minutes due to the absence of main treasury benches members. The main members of the ruling clique were busy in participating in a cabinet meeting with the Prime Minister. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, over the pointation of thin presence of lawmakers, adjourned the proceedings till 28th February. The chair, after taking sense of the House, announced the donation of one-month salary of all the members of the Parliament for earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria. Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, taking part in the debate, suggested that a committee of lawmakers, experts and academia should be formed to eradicate the menace of terrorism in the country. He said the policy to deal with terrorism related matters remained confused. “We could not reach a conclusion to deal with this menace even after many years,” he said. Another lawmaker Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari said maintenance of law and order is the biggest demand of the people of his constituency in district Rajanpur.