Peshawar - On the special instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan, the provincial government, as an important initiative, has established special relief fund to help out the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria.

A dedicated account has been opened in Bank of Khyber to receive donations in this regard. Donations can be deposited in Bank of Khyber Account No 2008992129.

The Chief Minister has made an appeal to the well-off segments of the society and the general masses to generously donate in the aforesaid earthquake relief fund so that the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and Syria could be helped to the possible extent.