Kohat - To build capacity of its withholding agents, promote tax culture in the province and increase tax compliance, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a workshop for the officials of government departments and representatives of private entities of Kohat, Karak and Hangu.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilisation (KPRM) assisted the KPRM in conducting the workshop. The participants were including officials of the District Administration Kohat, Karak and Hangu, accounts offices, tehsil municipal administrations of the three districts, and Education Department, Local Government Department, colleges, universities, OGDCL, FATA University, KUST, WSS K and Kohat Education Board.

KPRA Additional Collector South Aftab Ahmad shed light on the history of sales tax on services in the province, importance of taxes for the development of the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He assured complete support to the participants.

“We need your assistance to ensure tax compliance. We have worked in collaboration to generate revenue for the government to be spent on public uplift schemes,” he said.

Deputy Collector KPRA South Region Saud Khan briefed the participants on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020, in his presentation and explained the whole process of how to calculate, withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns.

The KPRA team including Audit Officer Kamil Zada, Audit Officer Wasif-ur-Rehman and Inspector Mohammad Ishaq and Abdul Khaliq answered the questions of the participants.