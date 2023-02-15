Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, special teams of Lahore Police have been initiating crackdown on regular basis against ha­bitual professional beggars to free the provincial capi­tal from this nuisance. La­hore Police, in continuation of its crackdown against professional beggars, have arrested as many as 915 beggars including 885 men, 25 women and their 05 facilitators from different areas of the city during this year till now. Accordingly, City division Police arrested 261 beggars, Model Town division Police 207, Sadar division 139, Cantt divi­sion 134; Civil Lines divi­sion arrested 100 whereas Iqbal Town division police arrested 74 beggars this year till now. These beg­gars have been taken into custody by Lahore Police, in collaboration with dis­trict administration, Pun­jab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau as well as other related departments. Lahore Police handed over the child beggars to the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (PCP­WB) whereas addict adult beggars have been admit­ted to rehabilitation wards of related hospitals desig­nated by the government in this regards. Lahore Police during last month (Janu­ary) arrested as many as 617 professional beggars including 611 males and 06 females in ‘Anti Beggary Act’ and registered cases against them at different Police Stations of the city