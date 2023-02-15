Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority, during its on­going grand operation against non-payment of commercial fee, sealed another 15 buildings here in the provincial capital on Tuesday. On directions of the Director General LDA Amir Ahmed Khan, special team of Town Planning Zone-II led by Chief Town Planner Asad-Ul-Zaman and Director Salman Mehfooz, took ac­tion against the violators in Sabzazar and Mustafa Town. It may be men­tioned here that a team of Town Planning Zone-III had sealed 24 offices, shops and academies last day due to non-payment of annual commercializa­tion fee in Faisal Town and Garden Town.