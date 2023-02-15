Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in protective bail plea case.

Mr Khan had filed the plea for protective bail after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) earlier today turned down Imran's bail in a case lodged against him over protesting outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the plea. He remarked that the appellant should be presented before the court on a stretcher or in the ambulance until 8 pm, if necessary. The PTI had objected to the opening of courts at night, and he was not obligated to continue till 12 am for them, he remarked.

A plea had been filed by Mr Khan which stated that he was a law-abiding citizen and he wanted to surrender himself before the court. He wanted to file a fresh interim bail plea in the court, so protective bail should be granted to him, the plea added.

The plea further stated that Mr Khan had been nominated in the case to victimise him politically. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected the bail plea and had not given Mr Khan an exemption from appearing before the court on medical grounds, the plea stated.