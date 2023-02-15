Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain/light snowfall is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral and Dir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta eight degree centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar ten, Gilgit three, Murree one and Muzaffarabad seven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag and Shopian while partly cloudy and cold in Leh, Pulwama and Baramula.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula zero degree centigrade, Jammu ten, Leh minus six and Anantnag minus one degree centigrade.