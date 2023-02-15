Share:

FAISALABAD - An infuriated man allegedly killed his wife over second marriage dispute in the area of Lundian­wala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Irfan resident of Pindi Isa wanted second mar­riage but his wife Nimra was opposing him. Over this dispute, an altercation occurred be­tween the couple which enraged Irfan and he along with his accomplices killed his wife and escaped from the scene.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.