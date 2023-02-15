Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday took jibes at the Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chair­man Imran Khan for his ‘false’ nar­rative of regime change eventually ending up in giving clean chit to the United States of America.

“The PTI chief has now exonerated the USA from the charge of regime change. It is a virtual death of his narrative which should be buried at Zaman Park”, she observed while ad­dressing a younger lot of the PML-N workers at the party’s secretariat in Model Town.

Citing Imran Khan’s interview with Voice of America the oth­er day, Maryam said that the PTI chief had now given a clean chit to the US whom he had been accusing of regime change since his ouster from power. “Now he (Imran) says that General Bajwa and not the USA was behind the regime change”, she averred, adding that Imran Khan had always been changing his nar­ratives. The PML-N leader said that she had already told that cipher was a blatant lie.

“Where does his slogan of “Ghu­lami Namanzoor” (servitude unac­ceptable) stand now? She asked and wondered why did he [Imran] in­cite people against America when he was not actually against that coun­try. She also accused the PTI chair­man of destroying country’s rela­tions with foreign countries. Why did Imran Khan spoil Pakistan’s re­lations with America and the West­ern world? She questioned.

Pointing out contradictions in the PTI chief’s narratives, Maryam said that Imran Khan continued to meet the then army chief Qamar Javid Ba­jwa Bajwa even after the disman­tling of his government. She won­dered how Imran Khan even offered a life-long extension to the same man whom he dubbed Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq after seeing an end to his government.

“This person [Imran] used to say that no one helped me as much as Qamar Javed Bajwa did. Today he says that Qamar Javed Bajwa brought down my government. To­day, General Qamar Javed Bajwa went home and you started target­ing him” she remarked.

Maryam alleged that Imran Khan was now looking up to the judiciary to return to power after the estab­lishment withdrew its support.

“The PTI chairman Imran needs some kind of crutches to regain power. But since the establishment has withdrawn its support, he is now seeking judiciary support”, she observed. She said she was looking for former chief justice [Saqib Nisar] who had declared Imran “Sadiq” and “Amin”. “Today, I am looking for Baba Ji, Saqib Nisar”.

She also accused Imran of escaping from accountability while in pow­er. “He put the locks on accountabil­ity offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when he was in power”, she said.

The PML-N leader said that the PTI chairman had no economic plan as all his narratives were based on mere lies. “He did not even launch a single development project what to talk of a mega project”, she said, adding that Pakistan needed per­formance and not the narratives at this time. She said that the incum­bent government was not in a po­sition to create jobs in the wake of adverse economic situation. She, however, urged the youth to look for online jobs after conducting re­search on their laptops. She said that the PML-N government had dis­tributed free laptops among youths during its previous tenure.

Maryam also criticized Imran Khan for making a false promise of giving 10 million jobs and eventually reneg­ing from this commitment. She said the neighbouring country brought about a revolution in the field of infor­mation technology while the PTI chief hoodwinked the Pakistani youth