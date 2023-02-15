Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Standing committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday approved three ongoing Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects of Establishment Division costing to the tune of Rs335.899 million and four other projects worth Rs265.75 million.

The committee, after scrutinising and hearing the justification of relevant departmental representatives, approved the PSDP demands for the financial year 2023-24. The committee was apprised that the aforesaid projects related to upgradation of infrastructure, construction of facilities and solarisation of the National Centre for Rural Development Islamabad and National Institutes of Management at Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi.

The committee postponed scrutiny of schemes unapproved at Ministry level till its next meeting. The committee directed the relevant departments to present full justification of the proposed PSDP projects in its next meeting. The committee while scrutinising PSDP proposals of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation opined that Pakistan has immense tourism potential which had not been properly exploited and investing national resources unwisely in this regard would not be a public service. The committee directed the Cabinet Division, the controlling division of the PTDC and management of the Tourism Corporation, to bring a comprehensive presentation on six new PSDP proposals of PTDC before the committee in its next meeting.

Later, the committee scrutinised and approved three PSDP proposals of Cabinet Division worth Rs90039.954 million. The committee was apprised that Rs90 billion have been demanded for SDGs Achievement Programme whereas Rs16.954 and Rs23 million would go for strengthening of National Archives and a marketing campaign for facilitation of tourism in Pakistan, respectively.

The committee while discussing ‘The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ decided to replace the words ‘Federal Government’ or ‘Government’ occurring in section 3, 4 and 19(3) of the amendment bill with words ‘Minister In-charge’. The committee was of the view that the public representatives were answerable to the people thus policy decision-making should remain with them instead of the public servants.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Sajjad, Ms Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Ms. Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar, Muhammad Abu Bakar, Syed Mehmood Shah, Mohsin Dawar, Special Secretary Establishment Division, Additional Secretary Cabinet Division and senior officers of the concerned departments.