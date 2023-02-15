Share:

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will issue free national identity cards (NIC) to people in flood-affected areas.

As per details, the chairman NADRA said that this project has launched in association with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Women, handicapped and people from poor backgrounds in flood-affected areas of nine districts of Sindh and Balochistan will get free NICs.

This new project will empower women and people who are affected by the disastrous floods.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif launched a plan of action named ‘Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework’ (4RF), which will be carried out in the flood-affected areas of the Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that overall 801 persons lost their lives, 8,442 got injured. The deceased persons included 339 children and 151 women, whereas, the floods and rainfall destroyed 2,087,186 houses, according to Chief Minister Sindh.