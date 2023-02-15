ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the country’s foreign policy was guided by the national interests.
Addressing the graduation ceremony of 42nd Specialised Diplomatic Course held at Foreign Service Academy here yesterday, Bilawal said that the international landscape continued to undergo profound changes underpinned by power dynamics and increasing complex interplay.
“Pakistan’s foreign policy is guided by national interests, pragmatism constructed engagement, and amicable management of diversities and maximising commonalities of interests,” he added. He called upon the country’s young diplomats to explore new tools in foreign policy including communication technology to effectively highlight the country’s narrative across the globe. The FM said the rapid advancement of technological mediums defined new contours of diplomacy that necessitated an agile foreign service. He emphasised that new trends of diplomacy required a better capacity to cope with geo-political and geo-economic realities. He mentioned other emerging challenges such as climate change, food security, public health, and water issues, and stressed that Pakistani diplomats must remain cognizant of these subjects. He expressed confidence that young Pakistani diplomats would continue to strengthen relations with the international community.