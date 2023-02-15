Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the country’s foreign policy was guided by the national in­terests.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of 42nd Specialised Diplomatic Course held at Foreign Service Academy here yesterday, Bilawal said that the inter­national landscape continued to under­go profound changes underpinned by power dynamics and increasing com­plex interplay.

“Pakistan’s foreign policy is guid­ed by national interests, pragmatism constructed engagement, and amicable management of di­versities and maximising com­monalities of interests,” he added. He called upon the country’s young diplomats to explore new tools in foreign policy including communica­tion technology to effectively highlight the country’s narra­tive across the globe. The FM said the rapid advancement of technological mediums de­fined new contours of diplo­macy that necessitated an agile foreign service. He em­phasised that new trends of diplomacy required a better capacity to cope with geo-po­litical and geo-economic re­alities. He mentioned other emerging challenges such as climate change, food securi­ty, public health, and water is­sues, and stressed that Paki­stani diplomats must remain cognizant of these subjects. He expressed confidence that young Pakistani diplomats would continue to strengthen relations with the internation­al community.