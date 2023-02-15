Share:

In light of the deteriorating security situation in the country, PPP senior Senator Raza Rabbani during a joint session of the parliament sought details of the negotiations with the TTP in an in-camera session. Given how things have changed drastically since the ceasefire was called off by the militant group, it is important to know exactly what led to the breakdown, what promises or assurances were made, and how the group has adjusted its approach since then.

If a path forward is to be determined by seeking consensus across the board, then it is imperative for the house to hold a session in the presence of security and agency officials. However, this should not be one of those sessions which end with generic and cliched statements about the nations resolve against terrorism, but should instead provide a concrete plan of action to not just tackle the immediate threat of militancy, but also the more long-term battle against extremism. MPs are right in pointing out that a war against the two cannot be won until a counter narrative is devised, but this is something that we have failed to do due to a lack of political will.

Given how dire the situation is, we cannot afford political tussles to get in the way of addressing this menace. It is also unfortunate to see how the Multi-Party Conference (MPC) has been shelved. The PTI had refused to attend the MPC which was to be held on February 7 and was later postponed to February 9, despite this the PPP expressed its willingness to invite all political forces. This is the approach that is needed because one must know that it is a part of politics to reach across the aisle in the greater national interest.

The suggestion to devise a Code of Conduct (CoC) so that politicians do not cross the line while confronting each other is one that should be taken forward, considering the dismal state of the political landscape in the country. Arriving at an understanding is crucial if the leadership is to get together to forge a consensus to tackle the multiple crises afflicting the nation.