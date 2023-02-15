Share:

ISLAMABAD - An ill-conceived decision of the management of National Highway Authority backfired on Tuesday when Islamabad High Court restored BS-21 officer Arbab Ali Dahkan as Member Engineering Coordination – one of the important positions after the Chairman. Mr. Dahkan, who is set to reach his superannuation at the end of March 2023, was occupying said position for more than the last three years. He was given promotion in BS-21 on 6th February 2023 but on the same day he was removed from his position as well by transferring him to Yarik-Sagu-Zhob project in Balochistan as a Member.

Meanwhile, another BS-19 officer Ikram-us-Saqlain Hyder was posted as Member Engineering Coordination by giving him anticipatory promotion into BS-20 with effect from 1st of May 2023. It is pertinent to mention here that his appointment was largely criticised amongst NHA ranks as some of his senior colleagues were ignored while appointing him as Member Engineering Coordination and they are placed under his supervision against which at least one of them filed representation before the Chairman NHA. However, Arbab Ali Dahkan directly approached the Islamabad High Court and pleaded that he was removed from his position with a mala fide intention and he was replaced with a junior officer Ikram us Saqlain Hyder.

He pleaded further that in the last three years in service, an officer can only be transferred under certain pre-conditions by giving detailed reasons for the transfer and the same rules were ignored while transferring him to Balochistan.

He not only challenged transfer from the position but also maintained that his successor’s appointment is also illegal as he is in BS-19 at present and he cannot be appointed as member according to the NHA’s manual of transfer and postings in which it is approved by the National Highway Council that a grade 19 or 20 officer would only be appointed as member.

He also mentioned in his writ petition that a grade 20 officer who is going to retire on 1st May 2023 and Ikram us Saqlain is promoted anticipatory against his seat which is going to be vacated on his superannuation but contended that the seniority of this officer and many others is also ignored by the competent authority.

He maintained in his writ petition that he is at the end of his career spanning over more than three decades and requested to set aside his transfer orders. Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the arguments in the case and granted an interim relief to Mr. Dahkan by restoring him till 27th of March 2023 and asked the respondents to submit their replies in two weeks. Meanwhile, Mr. Dhakan also joined as Member Engineering Coordination and resumed his duties in the office; however, it is uncertain how the management will react to these court orders.

NHA’s spokesperson Sohail Aftab was contacted for his comments but he was unavailable to respond on the development.