Share:

Mohmand - Nine candidates submitted their nomination papers in Mohmand, on Tuesday for taking part in the by-election of NA-42 constituency.

The District Election Commissioner Mohmand Umar Khan told The Nation that February 14 (Tuesday) was the last date for the submission of nomination papers. He said that on March 19, by-election will be held for the National Assembly seat of district Mohmand.

He said that candidates belong to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Awami National Party (ANP), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI) and independent candidate submitted their nomination papers.

The by-election will be held on scheduled date on March 19, for which all arrangements have been finalised. Assistant Election Commissioner Saeed Akhtar has been appointed as DRO.

The District Election Commissioner Umar Khan informed media persons in a briefing that all arrangements have been finalised for the election on the vacant seat of National Assembly (NA 42) in Mohmand tribal district. He added that initial list will be issued on February 15 (today) and scrutiny of the documents will be held on February 18.

Similarly, the objections on the documents will be collected on February 22, whereas decision on the objections will be announced on February 27. Likewise, the final list will be prepared on February 28, which will be released on March 1 after the return of the reasons.

Umar Khan said that election symbols will be given on March 2, and finally the election will be held on March 19. He said that total registered voters in Mohmand district are 344908 including 200245 male and 144,663 female votes.

Similarly, the total number of polling stations in Mohmand district is 196 while the total number of polling booths is 572. Likewise, 63 polling stations have been setup for men and 55 polling stations for women, while 78 combined polling stations have also been established. Apart from this, 341 mail polling booths and 231 polling booths for women have been setup.