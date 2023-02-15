Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taking notice of the media reports and a large number of complaints received from Karachi and other cities against the unilateral increase in prices of automobiles by the manufacturers and assemblers, the Federal Ombudsman has called for a detailed report from the Ministry of Industries and Production.

It was noticed that increase in the prices of vehicles unilaterally by the manufacturers, without any oversight mechanism amounts to maladministration. He also asked the ministry to ascertain the fact that auto manufacturers were charging over and above the prices at the time of delivery of vehicles to the detriment of the customers who had initially deposited due price.

It is clear that it was an important responsibility of the Ministry of Industries and Production to regulate and monitor the prices.

It was further revealed that the Engineering Development Board (EDB) when asked about the issue stated that the EDB does not have any mechanism to monitor or regulate the prices of vehicles. Accordingly, the Federal Ombudsman, in public interest, asked for a comprehensive report on the matter within fortnight from the Ministry of Industries and Production and EDB.