Share:

DUBAI - At Dubai, three-day long International Property Show 2023 culminated with a huge turnout of international developers, realtors and property conglomerates.

A total of 36 countries showcased their flag ship projects. RUDA (Ravi Urban Development Authority) and CBD (Central Business District) presented the Pakistani Pavilion, which attracted interested international investors, expatriate Pakistanis and general visitors from host of business backgrounds.

RUDA, the upcoming city by the river closed the process of signing three MoUs with world renowned realtors and an internationally reputed brokerage firm. Negotiations with an international hospitality group have also finalised, which showed immense interest in building a chain of international hotels in Pakistan. For the construction of low cost houses under RUDA’s different projects, funding of millions of dollars is finalised for prefabricated green houses.

On the other hand CBD signed 4 MoUs accruing substantive investment in the business district. At the wee hours a group of 50 expatriate investors based in Dubai visited Pakistani pavilion and showed their desire in materialising investments in RUDA and CBD. Chief Operating Officer and head of Pakistani delegates, Mansoor Ahmed Janjua thanked the organisers of this international property show for providing very congenial and people friendly atmosphere to the participants during the shows, seminars and walk arounds. He also reiterated that Government of the Punjab is committed to bring prosperity to the people through foreign investment on one hand and providing affordable living opportunities to its denizens on the other.