There can never be a single, satisfactory comprehensive account of the ‘history of the British empire.’

–Linda Colley

The Opium Wars proved to be a crucial juncture in Chinese History. A total of two wars were fought between the British and the Qing Dynasty in China. The first began in 1839 and ended in 1842 and the second war began in 1856 and concluded in 1860. Chinese forces lost both wars and this resulted in the country ceding the territory of Hong Kong to the British, open treaty ports to trade with foreigners and in special rights grant for foreigners that were operating within these ports. This effectively meant that the British has monopolised most of the trade while the Chinese government had to stand by and watch their share from the opium trade depreciate at alarming rates.