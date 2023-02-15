Share:

KARACHI - Captain Imad Wasim’s career best unbeaten 80 went in vain as Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by just 2 runs in a nail-biting second match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Tuesday.

Chasing 200 for a victory, Karachi Kings lost four wickets for 46 as Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Mathew Wade and Qasim Akram went back to the pavilion. Sharjeel Khan was dismissed for a golden duck by Wahab Riaz in the very first over. Mathew Wade scored quick 23 runs but failed to score big. Qasim Akram (7) and Haider Ali (12) also perished in quick succession, as Karachi Kings were reeling at 46-4. Then Imad Wasim played captain’s knock and he along with experienced Shoaib Malik put 131 runs for the fifth wicket and almost pulled off a famous victory for the home side.

Imad Wasim scored career best 80 not out, hitting four sixes and seven fours. Shoaib Malik hammered 34-ball 52. Karachi Kings needed 24 runs in last two overs but it was Wahab Riaz, who gave away just 8 runs in the penultimate over and dismissed Shoaib Malik. In the last over, Khurram Shahzad successfully defended 16 runs as Karachi fell two runs short.

Earlier batting first on Karachi Kings’ invitation, Zalmi posted 199-5, thanks to Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s brilliant knock of 92 and 68 from Babar Azam. Both the batsmen added 139-run partnership for the third wicket after Peshawar Zalmi lost 2-16.

Opener Muhammad Haris (10) was trapped in front of stumps by Mir Hamza. Saim Ayub (1) suffered an unlucky run out as Babar Azam’s straight drive hit the stumps at the non striking end after touching Mir Hamza’s fingers. With 16-2 inside two overs, Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam and Tom Kohler-Cadmore batted superbly. Cadmore hit three consecutive sixes to Imad Wasim in an over that went for 23 runs.

The Englishman hit six sixes and seven fours for his 50-ball 92. Babar Azam hit seven fours and a six for his 46-ball 68 runs before being dismissed by Imran Tahir.