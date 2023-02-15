Share:

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Tuesday re­ferred a petition challenging the appointment of director general Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab to the LHC chief justice with a re­quest to fix it before a larger bench. Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Asad Umar. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the caretaker Punjab government was responsible for holding transparent elections in Punjab only and it could not make appointments and transfers. He argued that the caretaker government had ap­pointed Sohail Zafar Chatta as DG ACE Punjab in violation of rules. He pleaded with the court to set aside the appointment being illegal.