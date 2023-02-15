Share:

There is a need for the education system in Pakistan to accept that students need to learn about life. Concepts such as creativity, problem-solving, diversity and inclusion, financial management, personal management, and time management, should be taught as courses in intermediate. The rapid pace at which the world is progressing requires us to adapt to change and make impromptu decisions. The world of 2033 will be far different from the one we are living in today. Imagine our life in 2013. Social media was not as dominant as today and AI was just a concept that was slowly surfacing. The world has drastically changed in these ten years.

The skills shared above should become the basis of education. Gone are the days when rote learning was needed. With changing times, we need new ways to uplift our thoughts. There is no requirement for students to memorize text to earn good grades. The method of assessing a student’s intellect and memory is also outdated. This is the era of planning and action. With planning comes discipline, resolution, foresight, anticipation, and brainstorming. Action, on the other hand, brings experience, perseverance, analysis, exploration, and awareness. Our society and its values lack planning and action. These two domains are dependent on each other. You cannot succeed only by planning as action must be taken. You cannot act without planning or else your efforts will have no direction.

Take for instance the lockdown that we faced in 2020. It changed the social consciousness as we were isolated in our homes. Students who were attuned to talking to their teachers face-to-face were limited to interacting with them online. Students were compelled to make use of their judgment to continue with their studies as group studies and meeting with the teachers were not an option anymore.

Students, especially millennials, need to comprehend the importance of planning. This envelope goes beyond their studies and academic endeavors. It includes financial planning, time management, relationship building and management, resource planning, among others. This planning can be both planned and impromptu. The latter is the one we must equip ourselves with. We cannot go about our lives holding a “things-to-do list.” We have to make room for out-of-the-blue assignments, tasks, and activities. We cannot afford to tread along a chosen path as life has a habit of giving us unexpected tasks at every turn. The millennials may pursue a three-point strategy in this regard. First, accept that the situation is upon them and they need to take action. Second, make a strategy to resolve the challenge and not focus on who or what created the problem. Third, seek advice to broaden your mental horizon.

The youth of Pakistan should pursue planning and take proper action to achieve their goals in their personal and professional domains. Especially those pursuing a freelancing career need to understand the significance of making plans and taking action. Planning is a design you follow to complete tasks that may be as long as a day, a week, a month, or a year.