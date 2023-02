Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of his Spe­cial Assistant Ahad Cheema’s mother. In his condolence mes­sage, the prime minister said that the passing away of a moth­er is an irreparable loss for her children. He prayed for the de­parted soul to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved family.