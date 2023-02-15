Share:

KARACHI - Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 or­ganised by Pakistan Navy culminated in the North Arabian Sea with a powerful conduct of International Fleet Re­view (IFR) followed by spectacular forming up of AMAN Formation comprising Pakistan Navy and foreign naval ships. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif graced the occa­sion as chief guest.

Upon arrival onboard PNS Moawin, the prime minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muham­mad Amjad Khan Nia­zi. Federal Minister for Education and Profes­sional Training Rana Tanveer, SAPM to PM Fahad Hussain, Governor Sindh Kar­man Tissori Ali, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu were also present on the oc­casion. In addition, ambassa­dors, high commissioners, se­nior military officers, defence & naval attaches from various countries also witnessed the fleet review. The chief guest observed various naval op­erational manoeuvres and drills conducted during Inter­national Fleet Review (IFR). The fleet review also fea­tured an impressive fly-past by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and participating for­eign aircrafts. The mega exer­cise culminated with the par­ticipating ships forming up in traditional `AMAN Forma­tion’ to signify collective re­solve ‘Together for Peace’. The prime minister lauded Pa­kistan Navy for successful­ly hosting Exercise AMAN-23 for promoting peace and secu­rity in the region. The prime minister thanked participat­ing regional and extra-region­al navies for displaying their commitment to collaborative maritime security and join­ing hands for peaceful co-exis­tence. The prime minister em­phasised that AMAN-23 will pave the way to make the re­gion more peaceful and se­cure with combined efforts by all stakeholders.