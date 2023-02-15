KARACHI - Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 organised by Pakistan Navy culminated in the North Arabian Sea with a powerful conduct of International Fleet Review (IFR) followed by spectacular forming up of AMAN Formation comprising Pakistan Navy and foreign naval ships. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif graced the occasion as chief guest.
Upon arrival onboard PNS Moawin, the prime minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer, SAPM to PM Fahad Hussain, Governor Sindh Karman Tissori Ali, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu were also present on the occasion. In addition, ambassadors, high commissioners, senior military officers, defence & naval attaches from various countries also witnessed the fleet review. The chief guest observed various naval operational manoeuvres and drills conducted during International Fleet Review (IFR). The fleet review also featured an impressive fly-past by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and participating foreign aircrafts. The mega exercise culminated with the participating ships forming up in traditional `AMAN Formation’ to signify collective resolve ‘Together for Peace’. The prime minister lauded Pakistan Navy for successfully hosting Exercise AMAN-23 for promoting peace and security in the region. The prime minister thanked participating regional and extra-regional navies for displaying their commitment to collaborative maritime security and joining hands for peaceful co-existence. The prime minister emphasised that AMAN-23 will pave the way to make the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all stakeholders.