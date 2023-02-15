Share:

PESHAWAR - The police in Nowshera have conducted a search and strike targeted operation near the Rashakai Economic Zone to suppress anti- social elements and provide a peaceful environment for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

During the operation, 30 suspects were arrested, and five pistols, 1120 grams of hashish, and 50 grams of ice were recovered from their possession.

Under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer, SDPO Akora Ajab Khan, and SHO Masri Banda, Jamshed Khan, RRF, Ladies Police, CTD, and Special Branch personnel participated in the operation.

The operation saw the blocking of known criminal hideouts and the searching of the houses of criminals, proclaimed offenders, and suspicious individuals.

Two proclaimed offenders and one drug dealer were arrested during the operation. The arrested suspects were investigated at Misri Banda Police Station.

District Police Officer Muhammad Umar Khan emphasised that providing a peaceful and conducive environment for the CPEC project is a top priority for the police and that foolproof security arrangements have been made around the project to ensure its success.

The operation in and around the Rashakai Economic Zone is part of these efforts to suppress anti-social elements and create a safe and secure environment for economic growth and development in the country.