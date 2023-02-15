Share:

SIALKOT - District police busted a dacoit gang and recov­ered motorcycles, cash and weapon from their posses­sion. The police said here on Tuesday that Sabzpir police team conducted raid in the area under their jurisdic­tion and arrested 5-member gang including its ring lead­er Laeeq alias Laeeqa, Bazal Javed, Akhtar alias Akhtara, Muhammed Arshad and Muhammed Zahid. The team recovered cash Rs480,000, motorcycles, mobile phones and illicit weapons from them. The accused con­fessed to have committed a number of robberies in oth­er districts including Zafar­wal and Narowal. The police said that they were wanted by the police in 17 different cases of theft and dacoity. The police after registering separate cases started in­vestigation.