SARGODHA - Sargodha Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on Tuesday said the business com­munity was the backbone of the country’s economy and the police were making all-out ef­forts to resolve their problems. He made these remarks during a call on paid by a delegation of traders led by President of An­juman Tajran Sargodha Nasir Mehmood Shegal.

The RPO urged business community to cooperate with the police authorities in secu­rity matters and install security cameras in every market.

Nasir Mehmood Shegal, the head of the delegation of the business community, said, “We play the role of a bridge be­tween the people and the ad­ministration.

We can help to improve mu­tual cooperation, suppression of criminal elements and other security-related matters and the business community is ready for all possible help and support from police and ad­ministration.”