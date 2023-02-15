Share:

BANNU - The police have repulsed a terrorists at­tack on a police picket at Kashu Pull on late Monday night and no casualty was reported. Ac­cording to police, terrorists armed with automatic weap­ons attacked the Kashu Pul po­lice picket in the limits of po­lice station Domel in Bannu and opened fire at the police per­sonnel. The terrorists escaped by taking advantage of dark­ness, after the police retalia­tion. District Police Officer, Mu­hammad Iqbal visited the police picket and lauded the police­men for prompt action