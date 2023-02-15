Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Pun­jab Dr. Usman Anwar has is­sued orders to all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to take full coor­dination measures with the plaintiffs of the cases to arrest the proclaimed offenders in­side and outside the country.

In his special message to police officers and citizens, IG Punjab said that a liaison wing consisting of Punjab Po­lice, Interpol and FIA has been established to arrest the fugi­tive accused who have com­mitted serious crimes and fled abroad. It has been said that if any proclaimed offender in any citizen’s case is residing abroad, he should immediately contact and inform the police so that practical steps can be taken to arrest him, he added.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that if proclaimed offenders are residing in various countries such as the Middle East, South Africa, Europe and America, including the countries with which Pakistan has an agree­ment, then immediate action will be taken to arrest them and every facility of Interpol will be used to arrest the pro­claimed offender immediately.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that these SOPs and in­structions have been issued to all the RPOs, DPOs of the prov­ince. “Citizens should also have a close coordination with district police officer to arrest the POs of their cases. At the same time, the investigation officers themselves should contact the plaintiff’s case and get whatever information they can about the proclaimed of­fenders so that the efforts to arrest the proclaimed offend­ers could be accelerated.”

Dr. Usman Anwar said that instructions have been issued to speed up the efforts of the police officers to personally contact the plaintiffs to arrest the proclaimed offenders in the country. He said that the police officers with the coop­eration of the plaintiffs should make it a priority to arrest the proclaimed offenders of all cases including dacoity, mur­der, theft, fraud, possession of property and cheque bounce as soon as possible.

IG Punjab clarified that the police officers will contact the plaintiffs themselves and if the plaintiff of case does not receive a call from police offi­cer after February 20 to arrest the proclaimed offender then report it to 1787 so that strict departmental and legal action will be taken against the con­cerned officers and officials.

He said that the officer or official responsible for the negligence in the arrest of the proclaimed offender will not get any sympathy and strict departmental action will be taken against him.