LONDON - Prince Andrew has been labelled the ‘Millwall’ of the Royal Family by an insider close to him, a reference to the Millwall Football Club being ‘disliked’. The disgraced Duke of York is eyeing a return to the public’s good graces after falling out of favour over a scandal and his ties to the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but a source close to him has said that he is likely to remain disliked even after his recent efforts.

Talking to The Sunday Times, an insider close to Andrew said that he was now “the longest man in lockdown” and “has become the Millwall of the Royal Family.” It is pertinent to mention that the Millwall FC’s fans have a famous chant that goes something like ‘no one likes us, we don’t care’. Prince Andrew was accused of assault by Virginia Giuffre, and despite denying the claims, the Duke of York was forced to settle out of court with a multi-million-pound deal. As a result of the legal settlement, Prince Andrew’s military honours and titles were stripped, and he was forced to step down as a working royal.