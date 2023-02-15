Share:

A banking court on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s plea for exemption from personal attendance and ordered him to appear before the court by 3:30pm in the prohibited funding case.

Special Judge Banking Court Rakhshanda Shaheen has announced the verdict on Imran Khan’s plea seeking exemption from appearance in the funding case.

The PTI chief had secured bail in a case registered under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act in October last year.

The banking court on Dec 31 had rejected Khan’s plea for attending the hearing of the prohibited funding case via video link. The banking court gave final chance to Imran Khan to appear to attend the hearing.

The banking court judge said if the PTI chief Imran Khan didn’t present before the court on February 15 or if a new plea is presented, then the court will suspend his bail.

However, the bail is now to be cancelled if the PTI chief fails to ensure his appearance in court today (Wednesday).

The PTI chief had challenged the banking court’s order that was issued on January 31.

The case

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account