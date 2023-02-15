Share:

A tussle between the Punjab food department and Pakistan Flour Mills Association’s Punjab chapter is underway over allegations of misappropriating subsidised units of wheat and flour and the suspended wheat quota. A strike was planned for today and the food department countered by incentivising mills not to take part in the protest. According to the PFMA chairman, the heavy fines imposed were a result of one-sided action by the food department and the move is to counter the suspension of quotas for 100 mills in Lahore, Gujrat, and Multan.

The strike aims to create pressure for negotiation by inducing a flour shortage. The main reason for the issue is that the Punjab government wants to include flour in the essential items category, decreeing harsh liability and criminal status for defaulting millers. What is termed as impeding the industry’s working is also an important regulatory and accountability mechanism by the food department. Expecting lesser controls by abolishing a sale tracking system and movement restriction opens the floor to corruption and default.

The strike proposed is also ill-advised as consumers deserve access to flour and by-products and conceit over government regulation should be frowned upon. The potential criminal charges for violators of SOPs are the primary reason for such backlash which indicates that regulation hurts the vested interests of shareholders, not the public. The Punjab government has already countered and baited the industry by redirecting and diverting quotas to non-striking mills. This saves from a flour shortage and creates distractions for the union.

While the little risk of flour shortage is being predicted by officials as a plan for any likely shortage has been drafted, the incident is indicative of industries exercising their power over government decisions and should thus be condemned. The fact that mill response is scattered indicates that it is more a personal fight, rather than an objective issue.