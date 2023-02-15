Share:

QUETTA - Quetta-Karachi highway has been re­stored for traffic after 15 hours of clo­sure, Khuzdar’s deputy commissioner office said on Tuesday.

The people of the Mengal tribe had blocked the highway after the killing of their two tribesmen by unknown men on Monday. Khuzdar Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Mohammad Ilyas Kibzai and DIG Kalat range Pervez Umrani held dia­logues with the protestors.

Later, on the firm assurance of the ar­rest of the killers, the protestors agreed to end their protest which continued for 15 hours. After the successful rounds of dialogues, the road was opened for all kinds of traffic.