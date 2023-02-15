Share:

ISLAMABAD - Revamping state-owned organisations pays much in economic revival by earning more revenue especially when any nation faces recession amidst inflation, depreciating currency value and unmanageable trade deficit.

During recent years like other many institutions, Pakistan Railways also suffered a decline in revenue collection, provision of better facilities and putting the organization on modern lines.

Therefore, the present government is putting in maximum efforts for curtailing losses of Pakistan railways through numerous measures and providing cheaper travelling facilities to the common man and a convenient transportation mode for industry and exporters.

Recovering from the slumber of the previous regime, the government has embarked on projects like the addition of new locomotives, restructuring and improving current rail infrastructure, increase in average train speed, improving on-time arrival performance, and provision of modern passenger services.

Due to its concerted efforts, the railways has received the first batch of 46 out of total 230 highspeed modern coaches from China with a speed capacity of 160 kilometres per hour instead of the present 120 kilometers per hour. After receiving these completely built units (CBUs) manufactured in China, Pakistan Railways will soon begin manufacturing remaining 184 coaches at its carriage factory in Islamabad with the assistance of Chinese engineers under the technology transfer agreement.

“The PML-N-led government in 2014 had launched Pakistan Railways Vision-2026 for building new locomotives, restructuring and improving current rail infrastructure. But, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government put this initiative on back burner,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

“Allocation of Rs2300 million for this utility to repair 100 diesel- electric locomotives speaks volumes of the government’s commitment for this utility,” he said. “This decision will not only improve availability and reliability of running locomotives but also improve efficiency of Pakistan railways.”

The official also mentioned to initiatives like upgrading infrastructure, retrieving railways land from encroachers, ensuring maximum punctuality and improving revenue collection. “Things are moving in right direction. Railways is doing its best within available resources and the day is not far off when department will once again become an earning hand.”

The government has signed another contract with a Chinese firm to manufacture 800 freight wagons and 20 brake wagons. After receiving 200 modern freight wagons from China, manufacturing of remaining 620 most modern wagons shall start at Mughalpura (Lahore) workshop and carriage factory in Risalpur.

“Economic rationale for rail communication enables transporting raw materials like metallic, mineral, grain, wood, chemicals and other products while moving millions of passengers from one destination to another,” the official said. “Besides ferrying vehicles, agricultural and other important logistics, Railways also play pivotal role in transportation of defence equipment both during war and peacetime.”

After the addition of heavyweight 4,000 horsepower locomotives to its fleet, the freight service of Pakistan Railways had considerably improved its revenue generation. Most of these digital locomotives are equipped with the latest fuel-efficient and environment- friendly technology having ability to haul up to 3,400 tonnes of load.