DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Muhammad Saleem Marwat on Tuesday visited various areas of Kulachi Tehsil on the second day of the anti-polio campaign to review security arrangements.

Accompanied by District Police Officer Muhammad Shoib, National Polio Programme Security Advisors Brig (Retd) Abul Hassan, Col (Retd) Muhammad Saleem and Coordinator Dr Shahzad Baig, the RPO interacted with polio teams and inquired about the security issues.

The visiting team expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and issued instructions to the police jawans about ensuring the security of polio workers.

He also directed the cops to ensure their safety by wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets while performing duty.

He said that a close eye should be kept on the movement of suspicious people. The Regional Police Officer also urged parents to cooperate with police and polio workers and get their children aged up to five years vaccinated against the crippling disease of polio during the ongoing drive.

Section 144 imposed in Tank for polio drive

The Tank district administration has imposed section 144 in the district to avoid any untoward incident during polio campaign in the district.

According to a notification issued here, the ban will remain enforced in the larger interest of people till February 18 and citizens have been asked to cooperate in ensuring smooth conduct of the anti- polio drive by complying with prescribed restrictions. Under the section 144, the pillion riding, display of arms, plying of vehicles with tinted glasses and assembly of more than five persons would be prohibited.

The five-day anti-polio campaign was underway in the district under which about 86550 children aged up to five years would be administered anti-polio drops in 22 union councils of Tank.

As many as 656 teams including 585 mobile, 36 fixed, 28 transit and seven roaming teams have been engaged to give polio drops to children at houses or other places including bus terminals, exit and entry points and markets.

Elaborate arrangements had been made with the help of the Police Department to conduct the drive in a peaceful manner and protect the children from the crippling disease.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak urged upon the parents to cooperate with the administration and polio teams to ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio.