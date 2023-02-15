Share:

LAHORE - The Ravi Urban Development Au­thority (RUDA) attracted investment in a three-day long international property show in Dubai, which cul­minated with a huge turnout of in­ternational developers, realtors and property conglomerates.

According to a spokesman for RUDA, A total of 36 countries showcased their flagship projects. RUDA and CBD (Cen­tral Business District) presented the Pakistani Pavilion, which attracted inter­ested international investors, expatriate Pakistanis and general visitors from host of business backgrounds. RUDA, the upcoming city by the river, closed the process of signing three memoran­dums of understanding (MoUs) with world renowned realtors and an in­ternationally reputed brokerage firm. Negotiations with an international hos­pitality group has also finalised, which showed immense interest in building a chain of international hotels in Pakistan. For the construction of low-cost houses under RUDA’s different projects, fund­ing of millions of dollars is finalised for prefabricated green houses.

On the other hand, the CBD signed 4 MoUs, accruing substantive invest­ment in the business district. A group of 50 expatriate investors based in Dubai visited Pakistani pavilion and showed their desire in materialising investments in RUDA and CBD.

Chief Operating Officer and head of Pakistani delegates, Mansoor Ahmed Janjua thanked the organisers of the international property show for pro­viding very congenial and people friendly atmosphere to the partici­pants during the shows, seminars and walk around