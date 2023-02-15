Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lollywood diva Sajal Aly made headlines as she attended the London premiere of the highly anticipated film What’s Love Got to Do with It? at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Monday 13.Dressed to the nines, the ‘Ishq E Laa’ sensation dazzled her way through the red carpet donning navy blue sparkling attire paired up with matching earrings.

While Jemima Khan along with the other cast and crew members present at the screening amped up the glamour quotient for the night.

The star-studded premiere started with traditional drum beats, and also captured a fun-filled moment between Aly and British actress and screenwriter Emma Thompson. Turning to her official Instagram handle, Aly shared a reel grooving with Thompson along with the caption “She is amazing” Spilling the beans on her role, the diva told StudioCanal “I believe that she is the face of thousands of Pakistani and South Asian girls, and she is going to give a lot of strength and courage to all of them”. Soon after the premier, the showbiz fraternity as well as the starlet’s fans started singing praises for the diva, to which Aly responded with gratitude. Jemima Goldsmith’s screenplay, directed under the vital direction of Shekhar Kapur, stars Lily James, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, Emma Thompson, Asim Chaudhry, Oliver Chris, and Jeff Mirza.