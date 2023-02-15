Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday direct­ed the federal government to submit report on the transfer of former Lahore Capital City Police Offi­cer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

A three-member bench of the apex court com­prising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by former CCPO Ghu­lam Mahmood Dogar. During the course of pro­ceedings, Justice Ijaz said that the Supreme Court had stopped the transfer.

The counsel for the petitioner said that Dogar was transferred again despite the court order.

On January 23, Dogar was asked to report to the Service and General Administration Punjab, he added. No one has appeared on behalf of the Fed­eration even today despite the Supreme Court is­suing notices twice.

Addressing the Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman, Justice Ijaz said that Dogar was transferred again despite the court orders. The AAG pleaded with the court to grant time as he had no information over the matter.

The court sought a report from the federal gov­ernment on the transfer of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and adjourned further hearing of the case till February 16