The Lahore High Court summoned the Interior Secretary and the Director General Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) in personal capacity over Imran Riaz and Shahbaz Gill’s petitions to remove their names from the exit control list (ECL).

The high court’s single bench comprised of Justice Jawad Hassan heard the case.

Petitioner’s counsel Azhar Siddique argued before the court that Shahbaz Gill and Imran Riaz are Pakistan’s citizens adding that no case has been pending against them.

“The courts have dismissed cases against Imran Riaz but the Ministry of Interior has illegally placed name in the ECL,” the counsel argued. “The intior ministry’s step has curbed human rights of my client,” he further said.

“The right to freedom of movement of citizens, has been given protection under the constitution,” the lawyer argued.

He pleaded to the court to remove the names of his clients from the ECL and allowing them to travel.