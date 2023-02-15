Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said Sindh government had created the Sindh People’s Housing Foundation to build houses for the flood affectees, which has an independent board of directors.

This he said in a workshop organised by Sindh People’s Housing Foundation (SPHF) in Karachi regarding construction of houses for flood affectees. World Bank Senior Social Development Specialist Kamran Akbar, CEO Sindh People’s Housing Foundation Khalid Mehmood Sheikh, various NGOs, Implementation Partners of Sindh Government, experts, students of COMSATS Lahore and architects participated in the workshop.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Rajput said that the houses will be constructed in collaboration with implementation partners such as National Rural Support Program (NRSP), Sindh Rural Support Organization NRSO, Thardeep Rural Development Program TRDP, SAFCO Support Foundation, and HANDS. “This is not only a project to build houses but it will also lead to social upliftment of the people as the Sindh government will also provide people with the title documents of the land,” said CS Sindh.

He further said that a survey had been completed and as per the survey, 2.058 million houses had been partially or completely damaged by rains and floods in the Sindh province.

He also informed the participants that the World Bank had committed $500 million for the housing project, adding the Sindh government is giving 250 million dollars while the federal government had also promised to provide 250 million dollars.

Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput further said that three lakh rupees will be given for a completely damaged house in installments and Rs50,000 for partially damaged houses and the implementation partner will ensure the completion of the construction of the houses as per the design approved by the Sindh government. During the workshop, various NGOs and construction experts and architects presented models of low-cost houses.