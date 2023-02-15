Share:

Sindh likely to experience summer temperatures in February with maximum temperatures likely to soar to 36 to 38 degree Celsius within three to four days.

The province’s Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Badin and Thatta districts likely to experience rise in temperature from 36 to 38 degree Celsius, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said.

Maximum temperature in Karachi could soar to 33 degree Celsius on February 17 and 18, weather official said.

However, maximum temperature is not expected to increase in other districts of the province, Sarfaraz added.

According to a weather report, the warm spell will likely to continue until February 21.

The sea breeze, which have a soothing impact over the city’s weather, will likely to be suspended in the period.

Weather pundits attributing this abnormal weather pattern and unexpected soaring temperatures to the climate change.