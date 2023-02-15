Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has constituted a Technical Working Group (TWG) to propose the overall goal and vision for the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) framework in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The TWG notified by the Health Department vide notification No SOG/HD/1-35 Gen. Notification/2023 dated 07.02.2023. The notification stated that the competent authority had been pleased to constitute the Technical Working Group on Non-Communicable Diseases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the composition of Special Secretary (B&D) Health Department (Chairperson), VC KMU (Co-Chairperson), Addl Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Regional Director Health Services (All Regions), CEO SHPI, CEO Health Care Commission, MD Health Foundation, representatives of IMPACT/University of York, UK, representative of IMPACT/KMU, representative of World Bank, representative of WHO will be the members whereas Chief Health Sector Reforms Unit shall work as secretary of the group.

According to TORs the purpose of the Technical Working Group is to propose the overall goal and vision for the NCDs framework in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to develop strategies for NCDs and Mental Health, diagnose health system performance; identify problems and their underlying causes with a focus on NCDs, to develop specific objectives which address & identify issues with respect to governance, financing, quality, efficiency, equity, sustainability and partner’s collaboration, strategic identity reforms, policies and actions required to meet the NCDs specific objectives, propose necessary governance and capacity building arrangements to ensure implementation of NCDs related reforms and to evaluate reforms and monitor progress; adjust implementation accordingly.