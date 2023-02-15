Share:

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s local transport authorities said Tuesday that 20 people were killed after a cash-in-transit truck lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming bus in the northernmost province of Limpopo. “The accident occurred at around 5 p.m. on Monday on road N1-29 Mashovhela towards Musina in Vhembe District,” Limpopo Provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety said in a statement. “Ten passengers are reported to have sustained serious injuries, 16 moderate, and 35 minor injuries.”