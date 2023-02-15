Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda won the women’s title and Pakistan Army clinched the men’s title in the 22nd National Women’s Netball Championship that concluded at Pakistan Sports Board Complex, Islamabad. The winning spree of Wapda in sports continues, as they retained the women’s title by beating Sindh 16-7 in the final.

The fourday championship was organised by Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF). Total 11 teams including Wapda, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK, Pakistan Army, HEC and PNE Elite, contested for the women’s title. Meanwhile, Army defeated defending champions Wapda by 30-27 to win the 22nd National Men’s Netball Championship.

The men’s final between Army and Wapda proved a seesaw battle and after a tough fight, Army won the title clash as by 30-27. Both teams played attacking games and got points net-to-net to level the match 15-15 at the half time. In the last two quarters Wapda had a chance to defend his title but they missed two opportunities in the last minute of last quarter to give chance to Army players to equalise the match with 25-25 points. Army players took the lead in extra time and put pressure on Wapda players to win the final by 30-27.

M Waseem scored 17 points and M Iqbal scored 13 points for the winning side along with skipper M Shamriaz, Nisar Khan, Fakhar Akram, M Gulriaz played vital roles for Army victory while Zain Hussain scored 27 points for Wapda in the final. PAF beat Navy by 23-13 points in the men’s third place match. Chairman PNF Zafar Awan was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and gave away trophies, medals and prizes to the winning teams, players and officials.