2nd anti-polio campaign from 26th

NAROWAL - The second anti-polio campaign of the current year will start from February 26, and continue till March 1. According to the district information of­ficer, training had been started in connection with the anti-polio campaign under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Narowal Dr Muhammad Naveed Haider.

DHO Dr Muhammad Tariq, deputy district of­ficers of three tehsils— Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dr Qaiser Waseem, Dr Muhammad Asif, DSV Mujahid Ali and all the incharges of RHC and BHUs partici­pated in the training. The CEO health instructed all incharges to perform their duties wholeheartedly for success of the anti-polio campaign, starting from February 26, because the future of the new genera­tion was related to their health. He said that the development and prosperity of the country was re­lated to the health of the children. It should be noted that since 2003 Narowal is a polio-free district.

CATTLE FAIR ANNOUNCED IN DG KHAN

Cattle fair is announced to begin from the 20th of February here Wednesday on direction of the Punjab government. Additional Commissioner Coordination Dera Ghazi Khan division Kareem Bakhsh said in a meeting that sports competitions alongwith cultural and local programmes would be arranged during the cattle fair. He said that the fair will be concluded on 26th of February.