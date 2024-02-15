Thursday, February 15, 2024
2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC

February 15, 2024
LAHORE  -  Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haid­er, in a meeting at her office on Wednesday, finalised arrange­ments and preparations for the second anti-polio drive of 2024, scheduled to commence from Feb­ruary 26 and continue till March 6.

The provincial capital gears up for a targeted polio eradica­tion initiative covering 25 specif­ic regions, as preparations reach completion. 

The meeting witnessed the participation of key figures, in­cluding Additional Deputy Com­missioner General Muhammad Shujain Vistro, Assistant Com­missioners, CEO Health, DHO, and other stakeholders. 

The DC informed that the cam­paign will be carried out at 6 ar­eas of Cantt, 5 areas in Samana­bad, 4 areas in Ravi Town, and 3 areas in Wahga Town. She men­tioned that initiatives will also be undertaken in Allama Iqbal and Data Ganj Bakhsh, with two areas each, and in Aziz Bhatti, Gulberg, and Nishtar Town, one area each will be covered.

Following the previous cam­paign, DC Lahore confirmed the successful passage of all qual­ity tests in Lahore. The cam­paign’s micro-plan, spearheaded by Assistant Commissioner Mod­el Town, Syed Yousaf, will specifi­cally target the Pukhtoon commu­nity through the Pukhtoon Jirga. The Pukhtoon Jirga aims to mobi­lize children under five years old for polio vaccination. The District Health Officers (DHOs) will im­plement a meticulous plan for the campaign, and Assistant Commis­sioners will rigorously monitor the polio teams.

Strict actions are promised against individuals involved in fraudulent entries on the polio board. DC Rafia Haider asserted a zero-tolerance approach toward negligence in any form during the polio campaign, emphasizing the critical role of two drops of polio vaccine in safeguarding children from a lifetime of disability.

