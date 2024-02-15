60.6m people execised their right to vote in 2024 general elections

ISLAMABAD - As many as 60.6 million voters exercised their right to vote in Pakistan’s 12th general elections on Febru­ary 8, 2024. Nearly 5.8 million more people voted in 2024 polls compared to 2018 when 54.8 million had cast their votes. Despite the increase in the absolute number of voters, the turnout dipped from 52.1 per­cent in 2018 to 47.6 percent in 2024, according the study conducted by independent entity FAFEN.

The surge in registered voters from 106 million in 2018 to 128.6 million in 2024, with a record ad­dition of 22.6 million between the two elections, underscores a growing civic engagement. Vari­ous factors, including harsh winter in parts of the country, fears of violence and terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as well as an un­certainty about the conduct of elections may have also adversely affected the turnout. The report by Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) is based on the analysis of Form 47 (Provisional Consoli­dated Statement of Results of the Count) of 264 National Assembly constituencies acquired from the official website of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The gender analysis of voter turn­out, however, needs further refinement as Form 47 from 10 National Assembly constituencies and as many provincial assemblies’ constituencies did not include the gender disaggregation of votes polled.