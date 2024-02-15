AKUH launches second opinion service platform

KARACHI - The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) has launched its second opinion service platform on Monday, February 12, 2024. With this launch, patients from across Pakistan and around the world will have access to the medical opinions of AKUH doctors, without having to consult them personally.

A second opinion is medical advice taken from a doctor other than the one who made the initial diagnosis or treatment plan for a patient. Patients may seek a second opinion to confirm their diagnosis, get assurance their treatment plan is optimal, explore different treatment options, or simply for peace of mind, especially when dealing with complex diseases.

AKUH’s second opinion service, hosted on the AKUH Pakistan website, provides a secure and user-friendly platform for individuals seeking medical opinions from AKUH without requiring a consultation. This technology-powered solution allows patients to access AKUH’s sought-after medical expertise, regardless of their location.

AKUH is a JCI-accredited comprehensive quaternary care hospital offering all services under one roof, with some of the best and most skilled and qualified doctors in the country. Therefore, patients can seek a second opinion on any disease or treatment plan, whether for adults and children. AKUH’s Second Opinion service provides various forms of second opinions, including but not limited to general second opinions, second opinions when surgery is recommended, a review of lab or radiology reports, and much more.