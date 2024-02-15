Ali Talha leads GCU Lahore to All Pakistan Intervarsity Tennis title

Captain Ali Talha guided Government College University (GCU) Lahore to title victory in the Higher Education Commission (HEC) All Pakistan Intervarsity Tennis (Men) Championship 2024 at the University of Haripur on Thursday.

In the final, GCU team, consisting of Ali Talha (captain), Yaafat Nadeem, Amoos Nadeem, Ifham Rana and Coach Muhammad Shahbaz Ahmed, beat University of Central Punjab (UCP). In the deciding doubles, Ali Talha and Yaafat Nadeem beat Uzair Khan and Imad 6-1, 1-6, (10-5).

For the third position match, Punjab University team, comprising Khizar Mehboob, Kamran Khan, Qaisar Nadeem, Ahmad Aqib and Coach Davis Cupper Heera Ashiq, beat NUST by 2-1. In all, 13 universities participated in the event from across the country and shown their skills in the said competition while the players have shown their excellent skills and spirit.

Talking to the Nation, GCU team captain Ali Talha said: “This victory is special blessing of Allah. We work hard for this competition and played as a unit while my all-team partners played their role for this victory. I am very happy that we are going to take this winning trophy to our campus after many years. I would like to thank GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan and our tennis coach Sir Shahbaz for their all-out support that helped them excel at such a level and win laurels for their university. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahmad Adnan also congratulated the tennis team of Govt College University Lahore and assured them of his full support.

The special guest at the closing ceremony was Deputy Director Admin PAF Safi Shah, while Director Sports and Organizing Secretary Khurshid Ahmad Marwat, Vice President KPTA Umar Ayaz Khalil, team officials M Shahbaz, Umar Zaman, Sajjad Ahmed, Shafaqat Ali and others were also present on the occasion.